Hale County residents 16 years and up getting COVID-19 vaccines

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — Some young people in West Alabama got the opportunity Wednesday to get the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine in Hale County.

Twenty-one-year-old Carol Burch was one of those. she is a University of Alabama student.

“I think it’s a really awesome thing they are offering for people that are 16 and up and it’s really important for students to have it because there’s so many of us and we have classes, and we are joined together a lot of times so it’s a great thing,” Burch said.

Hale County Hospital set up a vaccination clinic inside the National Guard Armory building across the street from the hospital. Anyone 16 years old and older had the opportunity to get the vaccine shot from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Many UA students showed up to get the vaccine like 18-year-old Tyler Nussbaumer.

“I know that I want things to get back to normal as quickly as possible and I know this is the first step to doing that so I am really excited that I was able to do this today,” Nussbaumer said.

Hale County has a large surplus of vaccines. EMA Director Russell Weeden says anyone is welcome to come since they have 1,170 doses.

“If you’ve been wanting the vaccine, now is your opportunity to get it because we have the vaccine and all you have to do is come here and get it and it takes less than 30 minutes for the whole process,” Russell said. “So we are not turning anyone away who wants a vaccine. We have 1,170 vaccines, and we have two weeks to give them out and so this is the last week.”

Weeden says nearly three thousand Hale County residents have been vaccinated. The clinic will give more Pfizer shots on Friday.