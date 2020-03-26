1  of  9
Closings
Gun background checks spike 400% Friday in Florida over COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Florida says more people are rushing to gun shops to buy firearms.

The state reports just this past Friday, it conducted more than 13,000 backgrounds. That’s compared to the over 2,600 it ran on the same day last year. That’s a nearly 400% increase.

The state points to the coronavirus as the reason why. Due to only tracking background checks, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement does not know how many guns were sold in that period.

