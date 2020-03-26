Gun background checks spike 400% Friday in Florida over COVID-19 concerns

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Florida says more people are rushing to gun shops to buy firearms.

The state reports just this past Friday, it conducted more than 13,000 backgrounds. That’s compared to the over 2,600 it ran on the same day last year. That’s a nearly 400% increase.

The state points to the coronavirus as the reason why. Due to only tracking background checks, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement does not know how many guns were sold in that period.

