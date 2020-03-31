Gulf Shores cancels 2020 Hangout Music Fest

GULF SHORES, AL – JULY 11: A general view atmosphere at Jimmy Buffett & Friends: Live from the Gulf Coast, a concert presented by CMT at on the beach on July 11, 2010 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WIAT) — Gulf Shores has officially canceled Hangout Music Fest 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft and the city council unanimously passed the resolution to cancel the music festival Tuesday.

“Our decision to cancel the event wasn’t taken lightly, but we are confident we have made the right decision for the health and safety of our community,” Craft said in a statement. “We have been monitoring the situation for a number of weeks to better understand the spread of COVID-19 and the public health conditions we could expect in mid-May so that we could make the most informed decision to protect everyone involved.”

Another statement will be released at a later date concerning a possible rescheduling of the event as well as refunds.

More information can be found by following the city of Gulf Shores on their social media pages.

