Greater Birmingham Human Society temporarily closing adoption center due to COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the greater Birmingham area, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society adoption center will be closed from Tuesday through Aug. 31.

In the last week, there have been over 3,197 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jefferson County out of 17,778 tests that were administered, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“Like most areas of our state, the recent spike in COVID-19 cases has resulted in staffing shortages and protective quarantines,” the GBHS said in a press release. “In an effort to reduce further spread of the virus and to protect our animals, employees, and guests, we must make this difficult decision.”

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the humane society temporarily suspended all on and off-site operations, subsequently returning to socially distanced services and adoptions.

Staff at GBHS are working with local rescue groups and out-of-state shelter partners to coordinate travel for adoptable animals to destination shelters where they can find homes. Three transports of approximately 50 adoptable dogs will be leaving in the next few days to partner shelters in Dane County, Wisconsin and Atlanta, Georgia.

All remaining animals will continue to be cared for at GBHS until the center is reopened again.