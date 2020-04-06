Gov.’s office seeking professional volunteers to help with COVID-19 pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Governor’s Office of Volunteer Services (GOVS), through its partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), announces its newly launched Alabama ReadyOp program.

“If this continues, we will need additional staff in order to relieve the strain,” Dr. Karen Lander with ADPH said.

Alabama ReadyOp is actively looking for recently retired, part-time health professionals and medical students, to help treat COVID-19 patients.

“What volunteers would be doing would really be within the scoop of their training and practice,” Dr. Lander said.

This program is a communication tool that will send out alerts to the healthcare professionals that are needed.

“Beginning today, we’re giving all Alabamians a resource to help them navigate this crisis,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.

On Monday, Gov. Ivey rolled out a new program website altogetheralabama.org. It will serve as a hub of information for the state’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

“It will also connect those who won’t extend a helping hand to those who need help,” Gov. Ivey said.

So far, over 300 people have signed up to volunteer.

