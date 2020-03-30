Gov. Kay Ivey to Alabamians: ‘Don’t get out if you don’t have to’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As the number of coronavirus cases rise in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey is asking residents to stay at home if they are able to.

On Monday, Ivey released the following statement in a video:

“Social distancing? Sheltering in place? Knowing who’s essential or non-essential? Ya’ll, these terms that aren’t in most of our vocabularies, but here’s what I know and what I hope you’ll consider: these are uncertain times for sure, so for now and the foreseeable future, please, please consider staying safe at home. We know that our most vulnerable are people with pre-existing health conditions. New evidence is showing that the largest population contracting the virus are those between 18 and 65 years of age. These groups tend to be the most socially active of our pop. So folks, don’t get out if you don’t have to. Take out or order in if that’s available where you live and if not, don’t hesitate to let a friend or neighbor or someone from church or work help you get the groceries, the medicine and supplies you need. But now, staying at home does not mean inviting all of your friends over. It means avoid interacting with others as much as possible. Everyone at every age is vulnerable and we need all of our people of all ages to start thinking about others, many that you love and care for, even if you aren’t thinking about yourself. The Bible in 1 Peter 5:10 tells us that the god of all grace, after you’ve suffered a little while, will restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast. That is my prayer for all of us as we go through these challenging days. With faith and perseverance, we’ll get through this together. May god bless each of you and the great state of Alabama.” -Gov. Kay Ivey

Contrary to other governors across the country, Ivey has not ordered a statewide shelter in place order, leaving individual city and county governments to respectively make those decisions for their areas.

As of Monday morning, there were 830 cases of coronavirus that had been positively identified by the Alabama Department of Public Health, as well as six deaths connected to the virus.

