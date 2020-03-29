Gov. Kay Ivey thankful for Apple CEO Tim Cook’s donation of over 60K N-95 masks

Coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday, Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted a thank you to Apple CEO Tim Cook after he made a generous donation of thousands of masks for medical staff employees in the state of Alabama.

Apple donated 63,000 N-95 masks to the state of Alabama’s medical staff workers.

The donation comes days after Tim Cook announced Apple donated 10 million masks to medical staff workers fighting COVID-19.

