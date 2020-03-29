Gov. Kay Ivey thankful for Apple CEO Tim Cook’s donation of over 60K N-95 masks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday, Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted a thank you to Apple CEO Tim Cook after he made a generous donation of thousands of masks for medical staff employees in the state of Alabama.

Apple donated 63,000 N-95 masks to the state of Alabama’s medical staff workers.

Thank you @Apple and @tim_cook for donating about 63,000 N-95 masks!My team and I will continue to pursue these needed supplies to combat #COVID19 and we will get thru this #TogetherAL pic.twitter.com/y4oCvkFayc — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 28, 2020

The donation comes days after Tim Cook announced Apple donated 10 million masks to medical staff workers fighting COVID-19.

Proud to share we’ve been able to source 10M masks for the US and millions more for the hardest hit regions in Europe. Our ops teams are helping to find and purchase masks from our supply chain in coordination with governments around the world. pic.twitter.com/uTsA6eA5ks — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2020