Gov. Ivey directs Alabama agencies to allow ‘flexible work schedules’ for employees due to coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized directors of all state agencies to put different work schedules into place for state employees.
In a tweet sent out Sunday, Ivey said that effective Monday, she would authorize agency directors to implement “telework, flexible work schedules and practice social distancing” for the next three weeks.
Ivey’s directions come as many schools across the state have already begun closing through at least April 6. Likewise, Ivey said she would expect the same from state employees.
“Employees should plan to return to regular work schedules on Monday, April 6,” Ivey wrote. “For more information, please contact your immediate supervisor or department head. While out of the office, please continue the practice of sound hygiene and social distancing.”
