Gov. Ivey writes op-ed against fake news, says unvaccinated people ‘are being lied to’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a an op-ed published in the Washington Post Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey took a stance against those spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and encouraged those who remain unvaccinated to get the shot.

Ivey, who recently spoke about her frustration with Alabama’s low vaccination rate and the rising number of COVID-19 cases happening statewide, said that despite the polarization of the issue, the effectiveness of the vaccine is indisputable.

“This vaccine works, and we need to start acting like it,” she wrote. “This is not political: It’s just common sense.”

Ivey also said she felt one aspect of the skepticism some had regarding vaccines was due to the widespread misinformation surrounding them.

“I believe those who are pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine are reckless and causing great harm to people,” Ivey wrote. “The unvaccinated folks are being lied to, and that is just plum sad.”

The Alabama governor credited former president Donald Trump with the development of the vaccine: “The good news is we have something that has proved helpful — safe and effective vaccines, which were developed in record time, and we can thank former president Donald Trump and all of those involved in Operation Warp Speed for making this medical miracle happen.”

“Let me be crystal clear: The covid-19 vaccine is our best weapon against this disease, and I encourage everyone to take it,” she said.

Despite her staunch belief in the vaccine, Ivey reiterated that she would not force Alabama residents to take it: “There are those who believe that government should mandate the vaccine or that we should bribe people to take it. That’s not going to happen in my state, no matter how many times the media ask me.”

Ivey ended the op-ed by saying that ultimately, it was up to each person to decide what was best for them. whether they received a COVID-19 vaccination.

You can read the full op-ed here.