Gov. Ivey launches new COVID-19 testing sites supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced the launch of new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites. The new sites are located in Adamsville and Montgomery. The testing sites are supported by Walmart and Quest Diagnostics and will be available to anyone who may be exhibiting symptoms, as well as all health care workers and first responders.

All appointments will be drive-thru, observed self-collection in the Walmart parking lots guided by Walmart pharmacist volunteers and Quest employees.

The testing site requires an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app. Appointment confirmation will be needed to have on hand upon arrival. No walk-ups will be seen. Quest’s MyQuest™ online portal will screen and schedule those individuals who meet the CDC eligibility.

For more information on testing eligibility please see CDC guidelines visit.

The drive-thru will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Please arrive no more than 10 minutes before your appointment time.

You must first qualify for COVID-19 screening and schedule an appointment at: www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.

Testing is not available in any Walmart store or in any Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Center.

What to bring/things to note:

· The testing site requires an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app. You will receive an appointment confirmation that you will need to have on hand when you arrive on-site.

· In addition, please make sure to bring your insurance card and valid photo ID for proof of identity.

· Those being tested will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and sample self-collection. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not able to service those who walk up.

· Individuals being tested will perform a self-administered nasal swab in their car with a healthcare provider observing them. Directions will be provided in the confirmation email after scheduling the appointment and on-site.

· It’s important to take care of yourself and monitor your symptoms closely. If your symptoms do not improve or you develop new or worsening symptoms, seek medical attention right away. Do not wait to receive your results.

Results:

· Individuals being tested will receive their COVID-19 test results through the secure MyQuest online portal or app and may receive a call from our telehealth partner PWN to review results.

· The average turnaround time to report results is 2 – 3 days from the day of collection. · While individuals that are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community.

If you have any questions regarding your scheduled appointment, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719.