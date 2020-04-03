Google to release your location data to help fight coronavirus pandemic

FILE – In a Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google is attempting to make sure people know exactly what they’re signing up for when they use its online services, though it will still mean reading a lengthy document. The company updated its Terms of Service on Thursday, — it’s largest update to the general use contract since 2012 — in response to a pair of court orders in Europe. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Google is releasing data on people’s movements in order to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The tech giant will publish a series of what it’s calling “community mobility reports.” The reports show the kinds of places people are visiting in 131 countries and regions. The first one came out Friday.

The idea is to track movement trends to help inform and influence the response to the pandemic from governments and public health officials. Those trends include how people behave and respond to social distancing.

Google says the aggregated, anonymized sets of data are generated by users who turn on the location history setting. The company committed to not releasing information that could identify users.

LATEST POSTS