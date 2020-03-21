1  of  16
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Housing Authority Of Birmingham How to help fight COVID-19 If you have COVID-19 symptoms JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Oral Health REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Police UAB Physician Test Positive for COVID-19

Google launches highly-anticipated COVID-19 website

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Screenshot of google.com/covid19/

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The Google website President Donald Trump said would be a screening site for the coronavirus has launched — and it’s not exactly what the president touted.

The website google.com/covid19 features various resources including, “state-based information, safety and prevention tips, search trends related to COVID-19, and further resources for individuals, educators, and businesses.” In an announcement posted Saturday, Google said the information comes from trusted sources like the CDC and WHO.

The new website features a global map highlighting confirmed cases and videos in ASL.

Earlier this week, the company Verily, which works with Google, launched a site for the Bay Area. According to The Verge, it only offered tests to a small number of people.

According to The Verge, the closest thing you’ll find to a coronavirus test on the new Google page is a drop-down menu that provides links to local websites.

A Google spokesperson told The Verge that Google hopes to provide a questionnaire and information about local drive-thru testing locations once there’s “authoritative and trustworthy information” widely available.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories