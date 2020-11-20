GoFundMe set up for family of Hoover High custodian who died of COVID-19

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a beloved custodian at Hoover High School who passed away due to COVID-19 complications earlier this month.

According to the GoFundMe page, Charles Tucker died on Nov. 16. He leaves behind a wife, a 19-year-old son and two daughters, ages 5 and 7.

The page’s organizer said Tucker, or “Mister Charles” to the students, was the school’s “friendly and smiling (even behind the mask) custodian.”

As of Friday afternoon, nearly $5,000 has been donated.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

