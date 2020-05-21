Getting children to wear face masks during the coronavirus outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With more states reopening and people being asked to wear face masks, there’s a growing discussion among parents on how to get their children to wear one.

Health experts are recommending children older than 2 years old wear a mask while in public. They also say there are some ways to prepare them so they are not frightening or overwhelmed.

Nurse practitioners from UAB say it’s important for parents to be honest with your child and use simple terms when you are talking about masks. Parents should also explain the importance of having a mask on or put one on yourself or your child’s favorite toy.

UAB nurses also suggest making a mask with your child and work in some of your child’s personality into the fabric, such as their favorite cartoon character,sports team or color. Before you head out in public, have your child practice wearing the mask at home. This will help him or her get used to wearing it.

Moms and dads be patient, they say, and give a child time to adjust. Health experts also say positive reinforcements such as giving them treats for keeping it on, can give a child motivation as well.

LATEST POSTS