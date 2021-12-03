Georgia resident tests positive for omicron variant of COVID-19 after traveling to South Africa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that a resident has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19.

According to a release sent Friday, the resident was traveling back from South Africa and stopped in Georgia for two days before traveling to New Jersey, where they tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is isolating in New Jersey, according to GDPH.

Contact tracing in both states, and at this time no other omicron variant cases have been detected in Georgia.

To find out more about the state of COVID-19 in Alabama, click here. To find a COVID-19 vaccine, click here.