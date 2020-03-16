1  of  36
Closings
Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham Public Library locations Blount County Schools City of Pell City Facilities City of Tuscaloosa COOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS Ephesus Academy Gadsden City Schools (End of Business) Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hale County Schools Hale County Schools Haleyville City Schools Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover City Schools Hoover City Schools Hoover Met Complex (Finley Center Walking Track still Open) Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Recreation Center Hoover Senior Center Irondale Public Library Irondale Senior Activity Center JASPER CITY SCHOOLS Marion County Schools Mountain Brook Schools (No E-Learning Day) Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours Sumiton Christian School SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS Tarrant City Schools Tuscaloosa Municipal Court Proceedings Walker County Schools Winfield City Schools

Generous customer leaves staff $2,500 tip before bars and restaurants close in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A very generous customer left a $2,500 tip for the staff at Coaches Bar and Grill in Columbus on Sunday.

The act of kindness came just hours after Governor DeWine announced that all bars and restaurants had to close by 9 p.m. on Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak. Delivery and carry out will still be allowed.

Coaches Bar and Grill shared the experience on Twitter along with a photo of the receipt. The customer left the hefty tip on a bill that was only $29.75.

“When the going gets tough, the tough stay loyal. This loyal, amazing patron of Coaches on Bethel left the staff a $2.500 tip to help lighten the losses during this required closing of Restaurants & Bars in Ohio,” the restaurant wrote.

