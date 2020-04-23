Fultondale city leaders say they have seen a major decline in hotel business, many other industries due to COVID-19

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — More than half of the businesses in Fultondale are closed and officials say they have been struggling.

They are hopeful for a turnaround when coronavirus restrictions are lifted throughout the state.

“We have the smallest property tax in the state of Alabama,” Fultondale Mayor Jim Lowery said.

Mayor Lowery says the decrease in funding from the closing of many businesses is tragic.

“It’s somewhat devastating to the city when you base your income for the city for your employees pay checks on the revenue that’s coming in.” Mayor Lowery said.

He says roughly 80% of people that shop in Fultondale are from out of town.

“When people are not going to work, not traveling for business, it’s really affected the bottom line,” Mayor Lowery said.

Many industries have been affected throughout the city.

“We have nine hotels and approximately 20 restaurants and our hotels are running approximately 80% down, so they are running about 20% occupancy,” he said.

Although some people have been deterred from staying in hotels, Pat Becks says she hasn’t. However, she has noticed a difference in her typical stay at one.

“I haven’t seen very many people and people are just mainly staying in and if they have to get out they get out come back and get back in,” Beck said.

Becks says it’s vital that people show their support during this time to help businesses including the Holiday Inn Express Suites.

“They are important to the community. It’s just what we need to do if you don’t they close and then its an empty building,” she said.

