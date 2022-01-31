(WHNT) – Need an N95 mask? A major regional grocery store now has them in stock.

Under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Kroger now has N95 masks in stock and every person can get up to three free of charge as part of measures taken by the federal government to reduce further spread of the COVID-19. Most stores across Kroger’s Nashville division now have the masks and those that don’t should have them by Tuesday, February 1.

Kroger’s Nashville division encompasses 90 stores across Middle and East Tennessee, North Alabama, and Southern Kentucky. In stores across those regions, look for the branded display of N95 masks or ask a store employee for help.

“Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated continue to be the top defense tools in our nation’s fight against COVID-19. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the free non-surgical N95 masks and make an appointment today to get vaccinated or boosted.” Kroger Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Watkins

If you need to get the flu or COVID-19 vaccine, you can schedule an appointment on Kroger’s website.

The free N95 masks are available while supplies last.