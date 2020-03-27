Frank Stitt working to support struggling independent restaurants during COVID-19 outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the American economy suffers under COVID-19, so too does the foodservice industry, with many restaurants forced to shut down or limit service.

Frank Stitt, and his wife Pardis, owners of Highlands Bar and Grill, Bottega, and Chez Fon Fon, were among the first Birmingham owners who shut down their restaurants because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

And now, this James Beard Award winner’s focus has shifted from nightly service to helping his employees – and his industry colleagues- thrive in uncertain times.

“It is a very stressful time and it is a very worry some time and I’m concerned and of course Pardis is concerned about our restaurant community,” Frank Stitt said.

Nationwide, the restaurant industry’s financial footprint is enormous, producing $800 billion in annual revenue. 90% of which is paid to employees, suppliers, or rent. That accounts for 4% of the nation’s GDP.

That’s why just last week, Stitt and other local restaurant owners formed the Independent Restaurant Coalition with a goal of getting the attention of lawmakers drafting the largest economic stimulus bill in U.S. history, including Alabama senator Doug Jones.

“Birmingham is a culinary capital of the country these days thanks to Frank Stitt and Chirs Hastings and all the great chefs that we’ve got there. They’re the ones that took the first hits on this coronavirus,” Jones said.

Stitt believes that a unified front in Washington is what helped secure $377 billion dollars in the economic aid bill the Senate passed Wednesday to help restaurants and small businesses get loans to stay afloat.

“It’s a way of getting money into the hands of the workers that are part of this restaurant family,” he said.

In the meantime, Stitt is feeding his restaurant family out of the Highlands Bar and Grill kitchen, providing packaged meals made with the same locally sourced products he’s served to customers for years.

“Once we get through this, we’ll have a stronger sense of values, and a sense of work ethic and that we will have a sense of gratitude for our community coming together and standing by us.”

