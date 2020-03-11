Floyd Co. Georgia school employee confirmed to have coronavirus, district investigating impact

CAVE SPRINGS, GA. (WIAT) — In our neighboring state Georgia, a county school system is facing a confirmed case of coronavirus. The Floyd County, Georgia school district announced that one of their employees has been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

The school district was alerted by public health officials about the case and they are working to determine the impact on local schools in the area. The infected employee is being treated at an area hospital.

An elementary school, where the infected employee works, will be closed for the next two days for all staff (according to the school district, students are already expected to be out of class due to scheduled calendar days). The building will be sanitized.

The school district instructs parents to contact local hospitals before arriving if their child is showing symptoms.

Cave Springs is roughly 20 minutes from Whorton, Alabama.

