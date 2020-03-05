Florida Gov: New coronavirus case brings state’s total to 4

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says another state resident has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Santa Rosa County man is in his 70s and has underlying health conditions. DeSantis says the man had also recently traveled internationally.



This brings to four the number of people who’ve tested positive for the virus in Florida.



The governor also said five Florida residents who’d traveled in China have been quarantined elsewhere after testing positive for the virus.



On Wednesday, officials announced that a 64-year-old Florida man tested positive in Washington state.