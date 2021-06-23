First lady promotes vaccinations with singer Brad Paisley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden joined country music star Brad Paisley at a distillery in Nashville, Tennessee to encourage more people to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Biden visited the Ole Smoky Distillery and Yee-Haw Brewing Co. on Tuesday evening where a pop-up vaccine clinic was being held.

Paisley and his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, were also there to support efforts to improve vaccination rates in Tennessee.

After visiting the clinic, Biden spoke to a crowd of people inside the distillery where she said Tennessee’s rates were low compared to other states.

“This state still has a little bit way to go. Only three in 10 Tennesseans are vaccinated” Biden said, as the crowd booed. “Well, you’re booing yourselves,” she added.

Paisley also sang for the crowd, including ad-libbing the lines “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine” to the tune of Dolly Parton’s famous song “Jolene.”

He noted that the country music artist community had also been hit hard by the COVID-19 virus, losing artists like Charley Pride, John Prine and others.

“If I had a time machine, I would go back to November,” Paisley said, speaking of Prine.

“I would give him that vaccine and he’d be here. I don’t know how much more plainly I can state that I believe in it.”