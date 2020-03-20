1  of  9
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Police

First appointment-based COVID-19 testing site to open March 23 in downtown Birmingham

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine and the Jefferson County Department of Health will be opening the first appointment-based coronavirus testing site in downtown Birmingham starting Monday.

Beginning noon on Sunday, those who have symptoms of COVID-19 can call UAB and set up an appointment to be screened and tested for the virus. The testing center will be located at the corner of University Boulevard and 22nd Street South.

Tests will be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. seven days a week. You must have an appointment in order to be tested.

The results from the testing should be available in three to four days following the test.

To set up an appointment, call (205) 975-1881.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories