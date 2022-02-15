BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Monday marks the first of two deadlines for Alabama healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated. This comes as a federal mandate from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

According to Alabama Nursing Home Association Director of Communications John Matson, they’ve known this deadline has been approaching and have been working to meet it. He said as of Jan. 30, the 79% of employees were vaccinated.

For Monday’s deadline, Matson said 80-percent of people must be vaccinated with a plan to achieve that 100% goal in 60 days. The next deadline is March 15, and Matson said nursing homes need to hit that 90% vaccination rate, again with a goal for 100% in 90 days.

There are exemptions for medical and religious circumstances the association is accounting for.

“We want the employees to be able to make an informed choice that’s in the best interest of their safety and the safety of the people they care for,” Matson said. “The nursing home is one of the safest places you can be right now mainly because the vast majority of our residents and our staff members are vaccinated and also because nursing homes have ready and available access to the vaccine.”

Alabama Nursing Association President Lindsey Harris said the association’s job is to do have nurses do no harm, and it will continue to work toward meeting what is necessary to do so. The Alabama Hospital Association is not reporting any issues with vaccines right now, but it will be monitoring the situation over the coming weeks.