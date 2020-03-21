‘Faith instead of fear:’ Bishop shares church response to COVID-19 and changes to worship services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During a statewide public health order restricting gatherings of 25 or more people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, churches and other places of worship are getting creative to protect the health of their members while still providing spiritual enrichment.

Bishoo Van Moody of The Worship Center joined Ariana Garza for a live interview via Skype during the CBS 42 Morning News to discuss how the center is adapting to the constantly evolving situation and how he hopes to help undeserved people gain access to coronavirus testing.