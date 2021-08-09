Fairfield City Schools start new year with mask policy in place

FAIRFIELD Ala. (WIAT)- Fairfield City Schools have officially opened its doors for the new school year, and to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, the district will again require masks be worn.

Superintendent of Fairfield City Schools Dr. Regina Thompson says they are hoping parents trust the COVID-19 protocols in place to help keep the school system safe.

“We have Cahaba Medical Clinics in all of our buildings, and so anything that happens as far as coronavirus, or any other illnesses, we are really here ready to serve them. So they need to know that they need to just trust us,” Thompson said.

Fairfield is using health data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, the CDC and Jefferson County Health Department to determine when and if they will lift mask mandates. The district will also look at any potential spread of COVID-19 in the school community to determine the best precautions that should be in places as well.

All students are required to attend class physically this year unless they meet special circumstances.