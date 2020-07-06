Face-covering ordinances in Alabama: Where they are required and for how long

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she would be extending Alabama’s safer-at-home order to July 31, many cities and counties across the state have decided to implement a face mask ordinance to help reduce the amount of COVID-19 cases.

On June 26, Jefferson County issued a face-covering ordinance for everyone within the county limits. The ordinance went into effect on June 29 and will remain active Until July 31. There are some exceptions to this order, like if you have a child that is 8 years old or younger or if you’re going to a medical procedure. You can find the full order down below.

Selma Mayor Darrio Melton also issued a face-covering ordinance for the city that went into effect on June 27 at 5 p.m. and will remain active until further notice. The order requires anyone over the age of 2 must wear a face covering while in public. You can find the details of the order, including any exemptions, down below.

On June 30, the City Council of Tuscaloosa passed their own face-covering ordinance that will be active from July 6 to Aug. 5. This ordinance only affects the city of Tuscaloosa, not the entire county. Anyone who fails to comply with the ordinance could face a $25 fine.

The most recent face-covering ordinance comes from Mobile County, where the Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold passed the county-wide order on July 2. This ordinance will remain in effect from July 3 to July 31, and for those who fail to follow the ordinance risks facing a misdemeanor, and, if convicted, a fine that ranges from $25-500. You can find the full order down below.

