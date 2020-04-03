Eutaw to begin 24-hour curfew to combat COVID-19

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Eutaw in Greene County joins the list of towns in Alabama now to be under a 24-hour curfew to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Raymond Steele tells CBS 42 the curfew went into effect Wednesday night. Steele says he and the city council thought it was the best action to take to protect the 2,900 residents who live in the Eutaw community.

“Its important because it’s going to save lives. We are asking all the citizens of Eutaw to stay at home unless necessary. To help from spreading the virus throughout our community,” Steele said.

Like other cities under curfews, residents in Eutaw will be allowed to go to the grocery store, go outside to exercise or go visit your doctor. The mayor says police officers will be enforcing the curfew.

“You’re able to go take care of your business. You can go to the bank. You can go to the grocery store and you can go out and purchase food,” Mayor Steele said.

Luther Winn supports the decision to use a curfew to stop the spread of COVID-19. He is the CEO and president of Greenetrack in Eutaw. Nearly three weeks ago he had to close down his business where many come to play electronic bingo. 96 employees are still on the payroll but Winn says being out of business is hurting.

“It’s devastating to Greenetrack and devastating to the community but right now we are staying prayerful and think that in the end, we will come out of this better then we went in,” Winn said.

City officials tell CBS 42 anyone who does not comply with the curfew faces paying a $500 dollar fine and up to 30 days in jail.

