Etowah County Schools putting mask order in place Friday

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Following suit from several local school systems, Etowah County Schools will now require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks while inside school.

In a statement released Wednesday, Superintendent Alan Cosby said the decision was made due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff. The policy will go into place Friday and go through Sept. 10.

In addition, masks will be required for indoor athletic events by all spectators and athletes when not actively participating in the contest when six feet of social distance cannot be met and maintained.

However, masks will not be required for outdoor activities like PE, sports, band, or recess. Masks will not be required for outdoor athletic events. Masks will also not be required if a medical doctor certifies that a student or employee has a pre-existing condition that mandates that a mask should not be worn or if an IEP dictates that a special education student should not wear a mask.

Staff will monitor data and make recommendations to the school board when masks can become optional again.