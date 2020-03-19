Etowah County Schools offering students 4 days of meals amid school closures

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, Etowah County Schools will be offering all students a four-day supply of meals while schools are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

District administrators, teachers and staff members will be handing out meals from 2 to 5 p.m. outside of the following schools:

Carlisle Elementary

Duck Springs

Gaston High

Glencoe Middle

Highland Elementary

Hokes Bluff Elementary

Ivalee Elementary

Rainbow Middle

Sardis High

Southside High

West End High

“We have enough meals for roughly 5,500 students, so about 44,000 meals,” Superintendent Alan Cosby said.

Cosby said food offered to students will include cereal, granola bars, Pop Tarts, peanut butter sandwiches and more.

In regard to safety precautions the staff members will be taking, Cosby said they will all be wearing gloves and meals will be handed out in bags.

“All these staff members helping to hand out meals are all doing so voluntarily,” Cosby said. “I’m very proud of all the teachers, administrators and staff for coming together to make this possible.”

