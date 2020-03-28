Etowah County schools distributing meal kits

Etowah County, Ala. (WIAT) — Etowah county schools will distribute free meal kits for students 18 and under.
Kits contain five breakfast and five lunch meals.
The meals will be available on monday from 11 a-m until 1 p.m. —- and again from 4:00 p.m. Until 6:00 p.m.
Meals kits will be available at the following locations: Carlisle Elementary, Duck Springs, Gaston High, Glencoe Middle, Highland Elementary, Hokes Bluff Elementary, Ivalee Elementary, Rainbow Middle, Sardis High, Southside High, West End High.
