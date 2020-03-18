1  of  24
Closings
Etowah County enforces curfew for children amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Alabama, the Gadsden Etowah County EMA has put a curfew in effect Wednesday to keep children healthy and at a distance.

On Wednesday, EMA Director Deborah Gaither sent out the following statement on the EMA’s Facebook page:

The county-wide curfew is for all school-aged children in Etowah County and will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent or guardian until further notice.

“I do hope you find things for your children to do at home that can keep them occupied but, yet let them have fun,” Gaither wrote in the statement. “These are difficult times and all must come up with unique ideas to keep the minds and time of our school aged children busy, learning and growing.”

