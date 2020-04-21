Emergency rooms taking precautions to keep patients safe from coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Emergency rooms across the country haven’t seen as many patients during the coronavirus pandemic, and some doctors say that’s not necessarily a good thing.

Jeff Jones, medical director of the emergency room at Grandview Medical Center, says it’s a national trend with many ERs seeing 20 to 30% fewer patients. Some are seeing 50% fewer. The reason isn’t that there are fewer emergencies, but that some people are afraid to visit the ER.

“While we appreciate people staying at home, it’s also important to come if you’re sick,” Jones said. “If you do have an emergency, we’re open and ready to take care of you.”

Jones said some people are afraid they’ll encounter a COVID-19 patient at the emergency room and get infected, so they stay away. He said rumors are circulating that you can’t visit ERs right now or that they’re closed. That’s not the case, he said.

And it could be dangerous to avoid the ER. Jones said some people are putting off chest pain a few days or suffering through several mini-strokes before coming in for a major stroke. Others are avoiding the ER despite abdominal pain.

“So there’s been a lot less people presenting with strokes and heart attacks, not because they’re not happening, but people are not coming or they’re coming much later in the presentation,” he said.

At Grandview, there are procedures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Jones said there are separate pathways and processes for different types of patients. You have rooms designated for certain patients and nurses designated for those rooms.

“There’s no commingling in the waiting room,” he said. “They’re totally different rooms. A lot of times it’s inside the building versus outside. So it’s separated to every extent possible.”

