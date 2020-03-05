EPA releases list of disinfectants to use against coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a list of registered disinfectant products used against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
According to a notice posted on the EPA’s website, coronaviruses are typically considered enveloped viruses, meaning they are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with the appropriate products.
“EPA strongly recommends following the product label use directions for enveloped viruses, as indicated by the approved emerging viral pathogen claim on the master label,” the group stated. “If the directions for use for viruses/virucidal activity list different contact times or dilutions, use the longest contact time or most concentrated solution.”
Disinfectant products registered by the EPA were qualified for use against the COVID-19 strain through the agency’s Emerging Viral Pathogen program.
The list of EPA-registered disinfectant products can be found here.
