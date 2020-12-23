CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — An EMT says he has symptoms of COVID-19 after performing CPR on a man who went into cardiac arrest on a flight.
Tony Aldapa says his training kicked in and he didn’t think twice about jumping into action when he saw a passenger in distress on a flight from Orlando to Los Angeles on Dec. 14.
Aldapa and two other healthcare workers treated the man as the plane made an emergency landing.
The passenger was taken to a Louisiana hospital where he later died.
An autopsy confirmed that man was infected with COVID-19.
United Airlines says they gave the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the flight manifest to warn passengers of the potential exposure.
LATEST STORIES
- Firefighters work commercial fire on Center Point Parkway
- Lava lake forms as Hawaii volcano erupts after 2-year break
- EMT says he has COVID-19 symptoms after performing CPR on plane passenger who later died
- Central AL Forecast: Cold rain and Strong winds return Wednesday night; Cold Christmas
- Family remembers Bessemer teen killed in house fire