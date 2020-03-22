Employee at Leeds Sonic Drive-In tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2008, file photo, is a Sonic Restaurant in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City-based Sonic Corp. will lay off employees at its headquarters and transfer others to Atlanta where it’s parent company, Inspire Brands is headquartered. Sonic spokeswoman Christi Woodward said Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, the changes are part of Sonic’s integration into Inspire, which purchased the drive-in restaurant chain in 2018 for $2.3 billion. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sonic Drive-In restaurant has closed in Leeds after one of their employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The fast-food restaurant posted to its Facebook saying one of their team members tested positive. He began developing symptoms that aligned with the virus and was immediately sent to be tested. The employee has not returned to Sonic since then.

Sunday, March 22, restaurant managers were alerted that the employee tested positive and quickly shut down the Sonic Drive-In location, notified all team members and called Bio-One Alabama to sanitize the restaurant.

The restaurant reports none of the rest of the team members are showing symptoms and every employee from the location now remains in quarantine.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Leeds Sonic reports they had many policies in place to prevent the spread of the virus, such as wearing gloves, checking temperatures of team members before allowing them to work, following proper handwashing techniques every 20 minutes for 20 seconds, along with many other precautions.

Additional precautions include order stalls dedicated for card/app transactions only and all cash payments going through the drive-thru with one team member in gloves doing nothing else but the exchanging of payments with guests.

At this time it’s uncertain how long the Sonic Drive-In will be closed. The store will be professionally sanitized and the Jefferson County Health Department will have to approve it before reopening.