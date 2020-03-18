1  of  26
Closings
Drug shortage not issue for Bessemer pharmacy, extending delivery service during COVID-19 pandemic

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — While many people are quarantined or not able to leave home during the coronavirus pandemic, those who take medications still need to get their prescriptions.

On March 9, the FDA warned of possible drug shortages. However, Tanner Hinkle says that’s not an issue for them.

“Everything is in pretty good shape,” said Hinkle, owner of Hinkle Pharmacy in Bessemer. “We are not seeing drug shortages yet. The suppliers I’ve talked to said they don’t anticipate a lot of drug shortages right now.” 

Hinkle Pharmacy is staying open to make sure their customers can receive their medicines and get other necessities like toilet paper and hand soap.

You can’t go inside, but their drive-through is open. Pharmacists are filling prescriptions and picking up other items from around the store for customers at the window.

They are also offering homemade hand-sanitizer for anyone who needs it.

Hinkle says they are currently working on expanding their delivery service. They currently serve customers who need prescriptions dropped off, if those customers live in a 5 mile radius.

