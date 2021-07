BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A drive-thru vaccination site will be held Thursday at the New Bethlehem Baptist Church.

The site will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.d, and it will be located at 1730 11 Avenue North in Bessemer.

Pre-registration for vaccination is encouraged and can be filled out here.

The Jefferson County District Attorney for Bessemer, Lynneice O. Washington, will be hosting the site along with partnering medical group Cahaba Medical Care.