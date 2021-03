MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will provide an update Friday on the COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama.

Dr. Harris will speak at the Alabama Department of Public Health in Montgomery at 9 a.m. Friday.

As of Thursday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health has determined the state has had 397,477 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began last March.

Watch the full press conference at 9 a.m. in the video player above.