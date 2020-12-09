Dr. Scott Harris gives update on COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama, vaccine arrival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Now that Great Britain has gotten the coronavirus vaccine, questions are now being asked on when it will get to America, specifically to Alabama.
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris joined CBS 42 anchor Jack Royer to discuss the vaccine, whether or not Gov. Kay Ivey should extend the state’s mask order and if there could be another viral surge coming after Christmas.
Watch the full interview above.
