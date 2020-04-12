Fauci: Earlier COVID-19 mitigation efforts could have saved lives

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, walks back inside after doing a television interview at the White House, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WIAT)– The Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, spoke with CNN Sunday morning on various topics concerning the COVID-19 outbreak, including what the country might’ve been like had it shut down earlier.

Fauci said that if mitigation started earlier, lives could have been saved but making decisions like that were “complicated.”

“If we had right from the very beginning shut everything down, it may have been a little different. But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then.” Dr. Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Previously, there have been mixed opinions among President Trump and health officials over shutting down the country or keeping the economy open. Trump previously expressed in a press conference that he wanted the economy back open by Easter. However, that did not happen and Americans are now approaching a time frame that health officials say is the “peak” of the virus.

The CDC advises people to wear masks and gloves, wash hands thoroughly, and stay six feet away from others. More CDC guidelines and COVID-19 tips can be found here.

