Dolly Parton donates $1 million to Vanderbilt for COVID-19 research

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Dolly Parton announced on social media Wednesday that she is donating $1 million to Vanderbilt for research on a cure for the coronavirus.

According to her tweets and an Instagram post, Parton’s longtime friend, Dr. Naji Abumrad, has informed her they are making advancements on research for a cure at Vanderbilt.

The singer also encouraged anyone who can afford it to make donations.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories