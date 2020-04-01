Dolly Parton donates $1 million to Vanderbilt for COVID-19 research

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Dolly Parton announced on social media Wednesday that she is donating $1 million to Vanderbilt for research on a cure for the coronavirus.
According to her tweets and an Instagram post, Parton’s longtime friend, Dr. Naji Abumrad, has informed her they are making advancements on research for a cure at Vanderbilt.
The singer also encouraged anyone who can afford it to make donations.
LATEST POSTS
- Samuel L. Jackson reads ‘Stay the f— at home’ as pandemic advice
- Alabama woman charged in fatal shooting of her father
- IndyCar’s virtual race to be aired on NBC Sports Network
- Girls use toy to deliver cookies while social distancing
- More than 50 test positive for COVID-19 at California nursing home