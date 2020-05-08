Doctors say mystery illness in children could be related to coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Doctors are warning parents about a mysterious illness affecting children that appears to be linked to COVID-19.

More than a dozen children in the New York City area recently ended up in intensive care as a result of the illness, which doctors say is similar to Kawasaki disease, an artery problem that makes blood flow difficult, leading to rashes and, in some cases, more severe problems.

“Kawasaki’s disease can lead to heart valve problems, too,” Dr. Amy Illescas of Total Care 280 said. “And that’s why it needs to be taken really seriously.”

Many of the children hospitalized in New York with the illness also tested positive for the coronavirus, which is why doctors think they two may be related. Illescas says it’s another reminder of the importance of keeping your children safe during the pandemic.

“Absolutely protect your children,” Illescas said. “They are not old enough to decide to protect themselves, so you’ve got to err on the side of caution and realize that when you go out, there may be other people who aren’t going to be protecting themselves. And so you can’t rely on them with your children’s safety. You’ve got to be proactive.”

LATEST POSTS