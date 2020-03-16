1  of  37
Closings
Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham Public Library locations Blount County Schools City of Pell City Facilities City of Tuscaloosa COOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS Ephesus Academy Gadsden City Schools (End of Business) Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hale County Schools Hale County Schools Haleyville City Schools Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover City Schools Hoover City Schools Hoover Met Complex (Finley Center Walking Track still Open) Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Recreation Center Hoover Senior Center Irondale Public Library Irondale Senior Activity Center JASPER CITY SCHOOLS MAGIC CITY ACCEPTANCE CENTER Marion County Schools Mountain Brook Schools (No E-Learning Day) Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours Sumiton Christian School SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS Tarrant City Schools Tuscaloosa Municipal Court Proceedings Walker County Schools Winfield City Schools

Disney to close hotels, all retail stores due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World will close all hotels and resorts in Florida, and close its retail stores nationwide, as the number of cases of the new coronavirus continues to rise.

The move comes after the state’s theme parks closed on Sunday night for at least two weeks. Disney said hotels will close at 5 p.m.

Friday to give guests time to make other accommodations. The retail stores will close nationwide on Tuesday.

The number of positive cases in Florida soared to more than 130 on Sunday evening. So far, three people have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories