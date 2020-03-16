Disney to close hotels, all retail stores due to COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World will close all hotels and resorts in Florida, and close its retail stores nationwide, as the number of cases of the new coronavirus continues to rise.



The move comes after the state’s theme parks closed on Sunday night for at least two weeks. Disney said hotels will close at 5 p.m.



Friday to give guests time to make other accommodations. The retail stores will close nationwide on Tuesday.



The number of positive cases in Florida soared to more than 130 on Sunday evening. So far, three people have died from COVID-19 in Florida.