Delta coronavirus variant has health officials worried of increased cases in Alabama

FILE – In this June 3, 2021, file photo, registered nurse fills syringes with Pfizer vaccines at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, in Bellingham, Wash. The latest alarming coronavirus variant, the delta variant, is exploiting low global vaccination rates and a rush to ease pandemic restrictions, adding new urgency to the drive to get more shots in arms and slow its supercharged spread. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) – There’s some alarming news tonight in the battle against the coronavirus. A new, more contagious variant has taken control of emerging cases in the country.

According to the CDC, the Delta variant now accounts for more than half of the new cases being reported.

Officials with UAB Medicine say the rapid spread of the new variant is particularly concerning.

“In April, this was not here, and it just basically, exponentially, has increased to the point where here we are the first week of July- and it’s essentially taken over,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, the Director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases.

Marrazzo says that there have been increases in COVD-19 cases and hospitalizations across the nation, and in Alabama, that increase is largely attributed to the delta variant. So far, though, those who are vaccinated have a large degree of protection against the variant, according to Marrazzo.

“That variant might be evolving some resistance to the vaccines, but in general, really robust data has shown to say that, at least right now, you should largely be protected,” said Marrazzo.