Dean of UAB School of Medicine Dr. Selwyn Vickers on COVID-19 pandemic

(KCRG/CNN) --- Officials say that workers at the Tyson meat processing plant are coming to work sick with COVID-19 but they cannot shut down without state help.

According to CNN, the meat processing plant in Iowa is still operating, despite the workers coming in with the coronavirus. The company says they reached out for advice on how to practice social distancing and handle the outbreak, but Black Hawk County Public Health Director Dr. Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye says it is "difficult" for food production facilities.