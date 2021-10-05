DCH hospitalizations are down, vaccinations are up

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The number of COVID-19 positive patients being treated at DCH is going down while the amount of those being vaccinated is going up.

Spokesperson Andy North said this is a good trend.

“So it’s a positive trend, and I think part of it is our increased vaccinations lately. As soon as the approval for the booster came through, we started to see all our appointments fill up this Friday and next Friday all our covid vaccinations appointments are full,” he said.

North told CBS 42 that 87 percent of those getting shots this Friday are getting a booster and 90 percent the following Friday will also be getting a booster shot. North said the number of patients being treated for coronavirus is going down.

“So we are seeing a positive trend right now. The numbers are starting to decline in our facilities, and several weeks ago, we were at 120 or 130 or more. Now we are at 78 at the moment with COVID positive patients and about 18 in the ICU.”

Since the booster shot became available at the drive-through vaccine clinic in Tuscaloosa, North said roughly 500 folks have been signing up on Fridays for appointments to get a vaccine.