DCH Health System cancels COVID-19 testing for Friday due to severe weather forecast

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — With thunderstorms forecasted to arrive in the Tuscaloosa area Friday, DCH Health System has announced there will not be any COVID-19 screenings or tests being done Friday or the weekend.

On the DCH Health System Facebook page, the announcement was made late Thursday night the potential for heavy wind and hail Friday afternoon caused the group to postpone its virus screenings.

The next time the service will be available will be Monday, starting at 8 a.m.

