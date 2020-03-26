Cullman Lowe’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An employee at a Lowe’s in Cullman has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the store confirmed to CBS 42.
The employee last worked at the store March 14. The spokesperson also confirmed that the employee is now being quarantined and is receiving care.
The Lowe’s in question is located at 1717 Cherokee Avenue SW. The spokesperson said that the store will remain open and is being extensively clean per the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines.
Other associated who had extensive contact with the infected employee have been put on paid leave, according to Lowe’s.
