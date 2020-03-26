Cullman County couple returns home after being quarantined on cruise ship due to COVID-19

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — After spending two weeks in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure, a Cullman County couple has returned home to Alabama.

June and Len Brooks left for a cruise to Hawaii in February.

During their trip, it was discovered that some passengers had tested positive for coronavirus. The family was forced to wait on the ship for several days before docking in California.

“I never dreamed we would have an experience like that in our lifetimes but it was something else,” June Brooks said.

Brooks and her husband were eventually flown to a military base in Texas to be isolated for 14 days. They were kept separate from other cruise passengers who were also in quarantine.

“We didn’t have interaction with each other other than sunny days when we took around the compound to parking lots, we would wave at other couples as we would walk distances apart from each other,” June Brooks said.

Both June and Len were tested for coronavirus. After several days of waiting, they learned they did not have it.

“I was so excited I was like a little girl clapping my hands and jumping up and down, so we feel that God has blessed us,” June Brooks said.

The Brooks’ are encouraging neighbors to listen to health leaders and safety warnings.

“We have to look at it like it is not just about us, it is about the whole community,” Len Brooks said.

During the isolation period, the couple was moved by all of the words of encouragement from family, friends, neighbors and strangers.

“We want to say to everyone that contacted us with well wishes, thoughts and prayers, how much we appreciate that. We are so thankful for that and it helped us so much,” Len Brooks said.

The family is returning to a much different environment compared to their departure one month ago.

Alabama was dealing with nearly 400 cases as of Wednesday afternoon. Several restrictions have been put in place to limit the spread. The Brooks family has learned to lean on each other during the uncertainty.

“We did learn to rely on each other. We did a lot of praying and we made it through, so maybe we could make it through just about any circumstances,” June Brooks said.

Len Brooks quickly replied, “There is no doubt in my mind.”

The couple was celebrating their 48th anniversary. They’re not sure anything will ever top it.

“I don’t know what we’ll come up with for our 50th,” Len Brooks said.

For now, the family plans to stay around the house and keep a distance.

